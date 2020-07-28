ATC suspends permit of Grand Isle bar after large concert, non-compliance with COVID-19 mitigation guidelines

“Multiple inspections conducted at the Frosty Factory by state fire marshal deputies and Louisiana Department of Health sanitarians found violations of the governor’s order including being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend. Multiple inspections conducted at Pelican Pub by state fire marshal deputies and ATC agents found violations of the governor’s order, including being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend. Lastly, in response to complaints over the weekend regarding a large, non-socially distanced crowd outside of Wo-de’s Chill Spot, the bar was found to have been open to and serving members of the public inside,” Rodrigue said.