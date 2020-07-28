Astros pick up manager Dusty Baker’s contract option

HOUSTON, TX (Astros Communications) - The Houston Astros have exercised the 2021 contract options for manager Dusty Baker, third base coach Gary Pettis and pitching coach Brent Strom, General Manager James Click announced.
Baker, who was hired by the Astros on January 29, is one of the most successful managers in Major League history. His 1,865 career wins are tops among active managers and rank 15th all-time. In his 23 seasons as a manager, Baker has also developed a reputation as one of the most respected managers among players, his peers and members of the media.
“Dusty has been a perfect fit for our ballclub,” Click commented. “His knowledge of the game and experience have been invaluable to us in his first few months with the club. We’re excited to see him in an Astros uniform again next year.”
Baker’s resume as a manager includes eight postseason appearances and a National League Pennant as skipper of the Giants in 2002. That season, San Francisco fell just one win shy of capturing a World Series championship. In recognition of his success, Baker has been named Manager of the Year three times in his illustrious career. He also holds the distinction of leading four different clubs to the postseason, which makes him one of just three managers in MLB history to accomplish this. Additionally, his clubs have finished first or second 14 times in his 22 seasons as a manager, reaching 90 or more victories on 10 occasions.
Strom, who is in his seventh season as Astros pitching coach, has had an impressive run of success while in Houston. Under his tutelage, for several years, the Astros pitching staff has been among the best in baseball in multiple categories, including ERA, strikeouts, WHIP, opponents batting average and opponents OPS. His resume in Houston includes two Cy Young Award winners and several All-Stars.
Pettis joined the Astros as the third base coach in October of 2014 and has played an integral role in the club’s success since that time. In addition to his role as third-base coach, Pettis also oversees the Astros baserunning and outfield instruction. Under Pettis’ guidance, the Astros outfielders have combined to post the highest fielding pct. in the Majors from 2017-19 with a .991 mark. As a player, Pettis won five Gold Glove awards in his 11 seasons (1982-92) in the Majors as an outfielder.
“Strommie and Gary have had a tremendous impact on the recent success of the Houston Astros,” Click said. “They are among the most respected coaches in the league and we’re very fortunate to have them.
