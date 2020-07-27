Vernon Parish School Board delays school start date

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish School Board is delaying the start of its 2020-2021 school year.
The new start date is Aug. 17, a week after the original date of Aug. 10.
According to VPSB, this is due to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Vernon Parish and the additional preparation that is required for facilities, faculty, and staff.
Students will return in the following order:
- Pre-Kindergarten through 4th Grade will start Monday, August 17th
- 5th grade through 8th grade will start Tuesday, August 18th
- 9th grade through 12th grade will start August 18th, using the hybrid schedule
- Monday – Virtual for all 9-12 students
- Tuesday and Thursday – 9-12 – Last Name A-L – Face to Face
- Wednesday and Friday – 9-12 – Last Name M-Z – Face to Face
