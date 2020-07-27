Vernon Parish School Board delays school start date

Vernon Parish delays school start date (Source: Vernon Parish School Board)
By Caroline Habetz | July 27, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 2:18 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish School Board is delaying the start of its 2020-2021 school year.

The new start date is Aug. 17, a week after the original date of Aug. 10.

According to VPSB, this is due to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Vernon Parish and the additional preparation that is required for facilities, faculty, and staff.

Students will return in the following order:

  • Pre-Kindergarten through 4th Grade will start Monday, August 17th
  • 5th grade through 8th grade will start Tuesday, August 18th
  • 9th grade through 12th grade will start August 18th, using the hybrid schedule
    • Monday – Virtual for all 9-12 students
    • Tuesday and Thursday – 9-12 – Last Name A-L – Face to Face
    • Wednesday and Friday – 9-12 – Last Name M-Z – Face to Face

