SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2020.
Dewayne Steven Conner, 29, Lake Arthur: Burglary; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
James Tucker, 28, Lake Charles: Open alcoholic beverage containers while driving; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Zavier Alexander Rubit, 21, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; failure to use traffic control signals; broken headlamps.
Clarence Ray Allen Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Possession, production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Troy Dale Gray, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; switched license plates.
Draven Trey Shumans, 25, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons.
Stephen Wayne Lee, 56, DeQuincy: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Drue Tyler Bertrand, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leslie J. Chapman, 39, Denham Springs: Theft under $1,000; forgery (2 charges); bank fraud; theft under $1,000 with two or more prior convictions; burglary; identity theft of $1,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); unlawful use or providing a product to falsify a screening test; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.
Danjuan Onta McClinton, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; child endangerment.
Gerald Lee Duplechain Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelli Rae Davis, 28, Jennings: Aggravated assault.
Nelson Jerome Toney Jr., 24, DeQuincy: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a felon; instate detainer.
Keaton McKensie Davis, 23, Jennings: Aggravated assault.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.