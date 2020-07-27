SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | July 27, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 8:05 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2020.

Dewayne Steven Conner, 29, Lake Arthur: Burglary; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.

James Tucker, 28, Lake Charles: Open alcoholic beverage containers while driving; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Zavier Alexander Rubit, 21, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; failure to use traffic control signals; broken headlamps.

Clarence Ray Allen Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Possession, production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Troy Dale Gray, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; switched license plates.

Draven Trey Shumans, 25, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons.

Stephen Wayne Lee, 56, DeQuincy: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Drue Tyler Bertrand, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leslie J. Chapman, 39, Denham Springs: Theft under $1,000; forgery (2 charges); bank fraud; theft under $1,000 with two or more prior convictions; burglary; identity theft of $1,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); unlawful use or providing a product to falsify a screening test; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.

Danjuan Onta McClinton, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; child endangerment.

Gerald Lee Duplechain Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelli Rae Davis, 28, Jennings: Aggravated assault.

Nelson Jerome Toney Jr., 24, DeQuincy: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a felon; instate detainer.

Keaton McKensie Davis, 23, Jennings: Aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.