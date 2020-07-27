SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2020

Leslie J. Chapman, 39, Denham Springs: Theft under $1,000; forgery (2 charges); bank fraud; theft under $1,000 with two or more prior convictions; burglary; identity theft of $1,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); unlawful use or providing a product to falsify a screening test; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.