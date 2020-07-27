SOWELA postpones August commencement due to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sowela Technical Community College has decided to postpone its commencement ceremonies set for August 6, 2020.
The commencement was originally rescheduled from May 19 to August 6 with hopes that the pandemic would be in a more controlled state, SOWELA officials say.
SOWELA says the decision to postpone was made due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Spring and Summer 2020 graduates are invited to participate in the Fall ceremony tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. December 18, 2020, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
“We feel strongly that our students need to be recognized in front of their families and peers for their educational achievements so we hope that our December commencement ceremony will allow this recognition to happen,” said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall.
Students who complete their programs of study by the end of the summer term will still earn their credential(s) and graduate even though they may not participate in a formal graduation. Academic transcripts will be available and diplomas mailed to graduates.
