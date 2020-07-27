Saints finalize signings of 2020 draft class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the Saints report to training camp, they will be doing so with their full rookie draft class after the club announced Monday morning that all four selections have been signed to four-year contracts.
Offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz headlines the group after being drafted in the first round of Michigan and now being thrust into a competition to fill a starting role created by Larry Warford’s release. Ruiz is joined by third-round pick Zack Baun, fourth-round tight end Adam Trautman and seventh-round selection Tommy Stevens out of Mississippi State.
New Orleans has not seen a draft pick miss time in camp due to a contract holdout since Cameron Jordan missed the first five practices of 2011 training camp.
