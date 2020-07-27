Mobile COVID-19 testing sites for SWLA parishes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mobile COVID-19 testing sites for residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.
LDH announced changes to the mobile testing sites, which include expanded hours, 72-hour turnaround time for results and pre-registration online for those who want faster testing.
The sites will use laboratory eTrueNorth to conduct the tests and provide results. Pre-registration is NOT required but LDH said those who are pre-registered can use an express line for faster testing. To pre-register, click HERE.
On-site registration is also available, but testing will take longer than arriving with pre-registration completed, LDH said.
People must provide a telephone number and email address to be tested. An ID is NOT required.
It may take about 72 hours to get results. Test results will be provided by email notification and on the eTrueNorth portal.
LDH said if someone tests positive, they will be contacted by phone. There is no phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email and in the portal.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
TESTING SITES
(Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
ALLEN PARISH
· Monday, July 27: Kinder Fire Station, 808 2nd Ave.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· Wednesday, July 29: Beaucare, 628 High School Road, DeRidder
CALCASIEU PARISH
· Monday, July 27: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
· Tuesday, July 28: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
· Wednesday, July 29: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
· Thursday, July 30: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
· Friday, July 31: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
· Friday, July 28: McNeese Cowboy Stadium (in front of Athletics Field House), 700 Blue and Gold Drive
CAMERON PARISH
· Tuesday, July 21: Grand Lake Fireman Center, 965 LA 384
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
· Thursday, July 30: Multipurpose Building, 403 Baker Street, Jennings
Test site details
- The sites are staffed by members of LANG and are open for a period of five days per week: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m.
- Testing is for open for any Louisiana resident 16 years of age and older. LANG-operated sites require valid Louisiana identification. However, other testing sites may not require ID.
- Each testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk-up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns, but walk-ups will not be turned away.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Once received, test results will be available in the eTrueNorth portal and by email. Those who test positive will receive a phone call.
- While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
Save this number
Anyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who will keep an individual’s information private. Personal information is used to quickly identify anyone a COVID-positive individual may have been in close contact with to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to watch themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they first came in contact with the COVID-19 person.
If a resource need is identified through the contact tracing interview, the case is flagged for follow-up from a resource coordinator social worker who can connect individuals with resources including medication, masks, food assistance and even help locating alternative housing.
Contact tracers employed by LDH will only ask you for your first and last name and your date of birth to confirm that you are the person they intended to call. They will not ask for any financial information, social security numbers or health insurance information. If someone claiming to be employed by LDH does ask for that, immediately hang up and call 877-766-2130 to be connected with LDH’s contact tracers.
Click HERE for a full list of testing sites.
