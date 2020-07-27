Mobile COVID-19 testing sites for SWLA parishes

Anyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who will keep an individual’s information private. Personal information is used to quickly identify anyone a COVID-positive individual may have been in close contact with to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to watch themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they first came in contact with the COVID-19 person.