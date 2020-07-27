LHSAA holds firm on August 3 start date for football practices

“Until Louisiana gets into Phase [Three] and establishes a positive trend as it relates to the virus, the start of the regular football season, including but not limited to; full contact, scrimmages, jamborees and eventually the beginning of interscholastic competitions will inevitably be adjusted,” said Bonine. “All of us here at the offices of the LHSAA are very much aware of the challenges that lay ahead for [schools] as you prepare to open your schools in compliance with any/all minimum COVID safety standards set forth by BESE (Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education).”