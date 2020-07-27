Lake Charles to host three-game series for canceled Southeastern Shootout

LAKE CHARLES, La. (VisitLakeCharles.org)—The Lake Area will host two Louisiana teams previously scheduled to compete in the Southeastern Shootout Baseball Tournament in Troy, Ala., originally featuring teams from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association partnered with Visit Lake Charles to find a solution for the elite players of Louisiana Team Purple and Louisiana Team Gold to have the opportunity for a two-team, three-game series at historic Alvin Dark Stadium at Legion Field this Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29.
A Homerun Derby among the players will take place at 4:45 p.m. with the opening game starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Wednesday, games will be played at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Admission to the games is free, and all three games will be live-streamed via YouTube on the SWLA Sports Network channel.
“These young athletes have worked hard to be part of the Louisiana teams qualifying to attend the Southeastern Underclassmen Shootout. While it’s disappointing that they will not have the full experience, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association is proud to team up with Visit Lake Charles to bring the spirit of competition to light this summer so these aspiring baseball players can sharpen their skills,” said Tim O’Neal, executive director of the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association.
Three local players will participate in the event in St. Louis’ Evan Joubert and DeQuincy’s Hadley Cooley and Gunner Gearan. All three players will play for the Gold Team. On the Purple Team, three players are committed to the LSU Tigers.
“As the Youth Sports Capital of Louisiana, it seemed fitting to offer an opportunity to Louisiana’s baseball elite to come together to showcase the best-of-the-best in baseball in Lake Charles, Louisiana’s Playground. We hope that people will come out to support the kids as they are sure to impress baseball fans with their competitive edge and passion for the game,” said Kyle Edmiston, president/CEO, Visit Lake Charles.
For more information and a roster of players, log onto www.VisitLakeCharles.org/PurpleVsGold.
