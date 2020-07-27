7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 2020 McNeese impact players

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just a few weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We continue the countdown with the top seven McNeese impact players this upcoming season.
7. Colby Burton, Defensive back
Coming in at No. 7 is defensive back, Colby Burton. After suffering a lower leg injury in last season’s home opener against Southern, Burton returns for his senior season.
In 2018, the cornerback broke up 10 passes and grabbed two interceptions, helping lead the Southland’s second-best defense that season. He was awarded a first-team All-Southland Conference honor for his play.
Coming off the injury, he aims to be that player once again, although he says his best talent lies off the football field with his ability to connect to his teammates.
“The best aspect of my game isn’t even my play, I feel as if [it’s] my leadership skills and [the way] I reach people,” said Burton. “I can relate to everyone and I feel like guys buy-in to what I get down with. Football isn’t even it, it’s just my platform.”
Cowboys on Burton:
“He is the guy that is always lifting everyone up or making sure everyone is working hard,” said wide receiver Cyron Sutton. “He’s a top-tier impact player.”
“There are certain guys that have a certain aura about themselves that just have ‘it’— that ‘it factor.’ They find a way to make plays on the field and inspire teammates verbally, but also with his style of play,” said McNeese coach Frank Wilson. “[Burton] is a confidant and a friend when they need him most.”
