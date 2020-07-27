Funeral arrangements for Sulphur coach released

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The obituary for legendary Sulphur Tors coach, Shannon Suarez, has been released.
Suarez was a legendary force to be reckoned with on the sidelines. From 1966 to 1982, Suarez led the Tors to a 144-46-4 record, 10 district championships, three undefeated regular seasons, eight 10-win seasons and 11 playoff appearances.
Suarez earned SWLA Coach of the Year honors three times (1968, 1970, 1971) and was inducted into the Louisiana High School Hall of Fame in 1996.
Coach Suarez’s influence was just as powerful off the field.
“Coach Suarez taught us so much about the game and about life, win lose or draw you leave it all on the field,” a former player posted on his obituary.
Suarez died of COVID-19 on July 25, 2020.
Funeral and visitation services for coach Suarez will be held at Henning Memorial Methodist Church, 404 South Huntington St., Sulphur.
Visitations at Henning Memorial
Tuesday, July 28, 2020: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29, 2020: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Funeral Services as Henning Memorial
Wednesday, July 29, 2020: 2 p.m.
