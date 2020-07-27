Frosty Factory’s permit suspended for COVID-19 violations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Frosty Factory is one of four bars across the state to have its permit suspended for COVID-19 violations, according to information from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The bars had their bar permits suspended following excessive or repeated non-compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 emergency order, according to information released by Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the state fire marshal.
“Multiple inspections conducted at the Frosty Factory by State Fire Marshal deputies and Louisiana Department of Health sanitarians found violations of the governor’s order including being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend,” according to the news release.
Hearings are scheduled for the first week of August. The bars could face a suspension of up to 30 days.
The Alcohol Tobacco Control suspended bar permits for the following bars:
• Sand Dollar Tiki Bar, Grand Isle
• Frosty Factory, Lake Charles
• Pelican Pub, Gonzales
• Wo-de’s Chill Spot, Harvey
SAND DOLLAR TIKI BAR: “In response to multiple complaints regarding a large, non-socially distanced crowd at an outdoor pavilion in Grand Isle over the weekend, the Sand Dollar Tiki Bar was found to have been serving drinks to the crowd and allowing them to remain on premises to consume those drinks despite the limitations of its bar permit. The investigation into this case is ongoing.”
PELICAN PUB: “Multiple inspections conducted at Pelican Pub by State Fire Marshal deputies and ATC agents found violations of the governor’s order including being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend.”
WO-DE’S CHILL SPOT: “In response to complaints over the weekend regarding a large, non-socially distanced crowd outside of Wo-de’s Chill Spot, the bar was found to have been open to and serving members of the public inside.”
