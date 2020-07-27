FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our pattern of daily storms continues this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the departure of Hanna, plentiful tropical moisture lingers along with a trough of low pressure that will help storms develop rather easily through the first half of the week. Radar keeps the rain along the coastline for the early commute, but more widespread scattered storms developing through the day, especially by afternoon.
You’ll definitely want to keep an umbrella around through the day as these storms will be quick to develop, and also be aware of the lightning dangers they pose if you’ll be working outdoors. Closer to sunset, a few isolated storms will linger into early evening but will diminish before midnight with lows in the 70s. Things repeat on Tuesday, with the best chance of storms returning by afternoon.
This deep layer tropical moisture and trough of low pressure will linger into Wednesday, with another round of scattered thunderstorms returns, but by Thursday things will begin to transition to a drier pattern as the trough of low pressure begins to depart to the north and the deeper tropical moisture begins to exit as well. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches look likely through mid-week as a result of these daily downpours.
While we see a few scattered storms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are promising drier weather, giving our area a break in rain by the end of the workweek. The weekend won’t be too stormy either, as only a few isolated storms expected Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, hotter afternoon highs return with temperatures topping out in the 90s.
The tropics stay active, with the departure of Hanna in Mexico, a new disturbance in the Atlantic has a high chance of tropical development this week as it moves westward toward the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday and closer to the Bahamas by this weekend. It’s way too early to know if this system would pose any threat to the U.S but is certainly something we’ll be watching closely this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
