Fired ADA misses contempt hearing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Calcasieu assistant district attorney who was fired for allegedly misleading a judge did not show up for a contempt hearing Monday morning and now faces a second count of contempt of court.
Defense attorneys for homicide suspect Joey Julian accused prosecutors of not providing all the information to which they were entitled. A hearing was set for Monday morning to decide if former assistant district attorney Jason Brown and retired first assistant Cynthia Killingsworth should be held in contempt.
Killingsworth was in court but Brown, who lives in Bossier Parish, did not show and apparently sent a prosecutor a text saying he was sick. Judge Ron Ware responded by adding a second count of contempt against brown. The hearing was continued until Aug. 17.
KPLC spoke to Brown who denied misleading the court or any other misconduct. He said he is sick and that he notified the District Attorney’s Office that he would not be there. He also said he tried to notify the court but received a recorded message court was shut down.
Julian is accused of killing Ernest Miller who was shot to death in 2017 across from Lake Charles City Court.
