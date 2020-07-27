Early voting begins for August election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early voting has begun for the August election and we spoke to Kim Fontenot with the registrar of voters for Calcasieu Parish about mail-in voting and what’s on the ballot.
“Calcasieu Parish does have a law enforcement renewal. That’s the whole parish. We also have on the west side, Sulphur side of Calcasieu, they have a city tax plus the law enforcement and then Vinton, they have the Nibblet’s Bluff renewal plus law enforcement.”
All in all, she says not much has changed from July’s election.
“Election Day is August 15th. We are in the process of mailing out ballots. We have over 6 thousand ballots to mail out so be looking out for your mail ballot. They’re being put out now.”
But there is one thing she says you’ll need to remember when it comes to mail-in ballots.
“Do not rip the affidavit’s off. A lot of them were ripping them off and sticking them inside of the envelope. The entire reason there was an affidavit there, is so we know we have to verify your signature. The information has to go into the system to say that you voted.”
And if you are voting in person, you will be required to wear a mask.
“Everything is still like the C-D-C has asked. We ask that you wear a mask. We do have the hand sanitize, we do sanitize everything once you come and vote, everything is sanitized but we go by the CDC guidelines.”
Early voting continues until August 15 on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on mail-in voting, including what to do if you accidentally rip the affidavit, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website HERE.
