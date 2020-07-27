CPSO searching for identity of Lake Charles vehicle burglaries suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for identity of the man responsible for several vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles.
According to CPSO, the burglaries occurred in the early morning hours of July 24.
The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a small SUV after stealing, “catalytic converters off of several vehicles that were parked at 5005 Cobra Rd. in Lake Charles,” says Alexis Pousson, an administrative assistant at CPSO.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the SUV or the subject seen in the photographs, or anyone with information about these burglaries, to contact Detective John Coffman at 337-425-3333 or 337-491-7992.
