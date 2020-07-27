COVID-19 IN SWLA: 205 new cases and 11 new deaths

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Eleven new deaths and 205 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana and Vernon Parish Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
All 11 deaths were in Calcasieu.
Statewide, 2,343 new cases and 23 new deaths were reported.
The Region 5 area of Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes has reported 72 deaths from COVID-19 in July. In addition, Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6, has reported 11 deaths this month.
On Monday, 205 new cases were reported in Region 5: 167 new cases were reported in Calcasieu, seven in Allen, 24 in Beauregard, and seven in Jeff Davis.
Twelve new cases were reported in Vernon.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased by two, to 161, in Region 5. There are now 59 COVID-19 patients in Region 5 ICUs, making 31 ICU beds available.
Statewide, the number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 dropped from 1,600 on Friday to 1,557 on Sunday. But on Monday, the number rose to 1,600 again.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections is reporting that 18 inmates at Allen Correctional Center are currently positive and exhibiting symptoms.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 993 cases | 16 deaths | 729 state tests | 9,232 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 648 cases | 13 deaths | 70 state tests | 6,861 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 5,626 cases | 107 deaths | 904 state tests | 49,572 commercial tests
CAMERON - 157 cases | 0 deaths | 4 state tests | 644 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 910 cases | 22 deaths | 583 state tests | 10,625 commercial tests
VERNON - 599 cases | 19 deaths | 970 state tests | 6,821 commercial tests
STATE - 109,917 cases | 3,674 deaths | 1,260,022 total tests | 1,600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 208 patients on ventilators | 61,456 patients presumed recovered.
Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
