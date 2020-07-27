Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of suspect in vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a string of vehicle burglaries in South Lake Charles and Sulphur that occurred on July 21.
Deputies received a call of a burglary on La. 27 around 5 a.m. Upon arrival, detectives learned that approximately nine vehicles had been burglarized, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman James McGee. During the initial investigation, it was learned that a firearm, electronic devices and personal items were also stolen, according to McGee.
While conducting the investigation in Sulphur, deputies responded to an apartment complex in South Lake Charles. Deputies spoke with several victims who had their vehicles burglarized.
Upon arrival at the South Lake Charles scene, detectives learned an additional two firearms had been stolen along with electronic devices and personal items, according to McGee.
Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from both locations and learned that the same subject committed the burglaries in Sulphur and South Lake Charles, according to McGee. The subject is possibly driving a silver 2005-2009 BMW X3 with black rims, and the subject was observed to be a black male dressed in all black, wearing a red and yellow scorpion beanie, according to McGee.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the truck or subject seen in the photographs, or anyone with information about these burglaries, to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.
Vehicle Crimes Detective Hollan Dyer is the lead investigator on this case.
