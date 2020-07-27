Application process for Lake Charles Small Business grants open next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -To help ease the burden of the pandemic, back in May, it was announced that local small businesses could apply for some much-needed help in the form of grants. However, some are still waiting for funding.
“Right now, being the summer months, I’m usually at 120 percent of revenue, right now I’m at about 60 percent,” said Mama Reta’s Owner Reta Durgan.
Having closed up shop for two months at the start of COVID-19, Durgan has felt the highs and lows of keeping a business running during a pandemic.
“Still having my business impacted here but at the same time, I’m still established and working at it. It’s working because customers are coming back and supporting me through all whats happening right now,” Durgan said.
In May, the city announced that help was on the way for businesses like Mama Reta’s--through the Lake Charles Small Business Stabilization Fund. However, not much has been mentioned about the program since then and ultimately when the money would be available.
“The City of Lake Charles is excited to announce that beginning Monday, August 3, the application process will go live for the Small Business Stabilization Fund,” said Mayor Hunter.
In a recent survey conducted by the SWLA Economic Alliance, 75 percent of local businesses said they could survive another stay-at-home order if mandated.
Mayor Hunter said since announcing the grant program nearly 2 months ago, more than 70 businesses have reached out to his office--emphasizing a need for help that’s being felt in the local economy.
” An economy cannot be sustainable if every month we’re going into shutdown mode. That’s why we’ve seen some slower steps to reopening and some hiccups along the way,” Mayor Hunter said. “Right now, small businesses are hurting. The city is encouraging people to shop local and we’re doing everything we can to support our small businesses.”
Applicants will be carefully screened based off several criteria. Only businesses located in the corporate limits of Lake Charles will be eligible and they must have a “brick and mortar” location dependent on foot traffic for the business. Food trucks, farmers’ markets, and other types of physical spaces are eligible to apply.
Applicants will need to provide financial information. Eligibility determination will be based off income requirements established by federal guidelines.
Mayor Hunter says anyone interested in the Small Business Stabilization Fund, should visit City Hall between August 3rd and August 14th to apply.
Those businesses that meet eligibility requirements can expect to receive grants by the end of August or September.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.