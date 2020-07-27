Allen Parish trash pickup delayed, dumpsites open for daily drop-off

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Curbside trash pickup in Allen Parish is being delayed due to sickness and mechanical breakdowns with the Contractor, according to parish officials.
Allen Parish’s dumpsites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m between Tuesday, July 28, and Saturday, August 1, 2020.
“Our prayers go out to Allen Parish’s solid waste collection contractor, Waste Connections, as they continue to battle sickness, mechanical breakdowns, and the death of an employee,” Allen Parish officials said in a Facebook post.
Normal hours will resume next week.
