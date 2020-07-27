Air Force utilizes Chennault for ‘Swamp Devil’ exercises

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United States Air Force has chosen Chennault International as an operating base for the testing of a hurricane response capabilities excercise called, “Swamp Devil”.
“We are hopeful for more future deployments to the airport to provide a training opportunity — to ensure the men and women of the best Air Force on the planet remain ready when our nation calls,” said Kevin Melton, Chennault executive director.
C-130s, C-17s, and a C-5 are just a few of the aircraft that will be on site at Chennault this week, along with numerous Air Force personnel.
