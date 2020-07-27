Air Force utilizes Chennault for ‘Swamp Devil’ exercises

We are honored that the Air Force has chosen Chennault as an operating base this week in support of a Defense Department exercise to test hurricane response capability. We've had C-130s, C-17s and a C-5 arrive. Numerous Air Force personnel are on-site — and while they're here, they will see Chennault's capability and capacity in full. "We are hopeful for more future deployments to the airport to provide a training opportunity — to ensure the men and women of the best Air Force on the planet remain ready when our nation calls," said Kevin Melton, Chennault executive director.