Lake Charles native Wade LeBlanc picks up his first win of the season on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wade LeBlanc (Source: MLB)
July 26, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 4:27 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Sunday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wade LeBlanc picked up his first win and led his team to their first series win this season against the Red Sox, 7-4.

The former Barbe Buc was able to keep the Red Sox off-balance all day. Through 5.2 innings of work, the 35-year-old struck out four, while only allowing four hits and four earned runs.

The Orioles were able to bounce back and win their opening series against the Red Sox, 2-1 after losing their season opener on Friday, 13-2. Baltimore is back to action Monday when they start their four game set against the Seattle Mariners.

