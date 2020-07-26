Lake Charles native Wade LeBlanc picks up his first win of the season on Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Sunday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wade LeBlanc picked up his first win and led his team to their first series win this season against the Red Sox, 7-4.
The former Barbe Buc was able to keep the Red Sox off-balance all day. Through 5.2 innings of work, the 35-year-old struck out four, while only allowing four hits and four earned runs.
The Orioles were able to bounce back and win their opening series against the Red Sox, 2-1 after losing their season opener on Friday, 13-2. Baltimore is back to action Monday when they start their four game set against the Seattle Mariners.
