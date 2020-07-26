FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms around, unsettled pattern continues to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few tropical downpours moving through Southwest Louisiana this afternoon bringing heavy rain as well as some thunder and lightning. Temperatures have been cooler as well thanks to all the cloud cover and showers.
Temperatures this afternoon have been much cooler as we have only warmed into the lower and middle 80′s before the rain came. For the rest of the afternoon the areas that have seen the rain can expect to remain in the upper 70′s and there are still a few areas that haven’t seen as much rain that are still in the lower 80′s. We can expect some on and off showers and storms through the rest of the evening before we get another break through the early overnight hours. Lows for Monday morning start out very similar to the last couple in the middle 70′s, but we will be watching another batch of rain moving into coastal communities up to near the I-10 corridor to start our Monday off. Showers and storms will continue throughout Monday and into the afternoon. While it won’t be raining all day the clouds and rain will help to keep temperatures cooler once again as highs look to top off in the lower and middle 80′s.
The unsettled weather pattern continues into Tuesday as Gulf moisture continues to work its way into the region. The afternoon showers and storms will continue to be around as we head into Wednesday as well and then we begin to see a little more scattered activity to end the week. Highs each afternoon will slowly be warming as well as we see a little more sunshine each afternoon as we look to warm into the upper 80′s to near 90 by Thursday. We see a drop in the rain chances as we head into the end of the week with isolated storms each afternoon into next weekend.
Next weekend looks to be warmer with highs in the lower 90′s with a mixture of sun and clouds with our typical summer time set up with some afternoon storms. Overall a nice pattern as we won’t be dealing with as many clouds and storms, but it will be a little warmer. A look across the tropics continues to show an area of interest in the Atlantic, which is projected to be the next named storm over the coming days. No impacts to Southwest Louisiana are in the forecast through the next week from anything tropical, but just a reminder we are in Hurricane Season. Have a great rest of your weekend and a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.