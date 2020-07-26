FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms around, unsettled pattern continues to start the week

Temperatures this afternoon have been much cooler as we have only warmed into the lower and middle 80′s before the rain came. For the rest of the afternoon the areas that have seen the rain can expect to remain in the upper 70′s and there are still a few areas that haven’t seen as much rain that are still in the lower 80′s. We can expect some on and off showers and storms through the rest of the evening before we get another break through the early overnight hours. Lows for Monday morning start out very similar to the last couple in the middle 70′s, but we will be watching another batch of rain moving into coastal communities up to near the I-10 corridor to start our Monday off. Showers and storms will continue throughout Monday and into the afternoon. While it won’t be raining all day the clouds and rain will help to keep temperatures cooler once again as highs look to top off in the lower and middle 80′s.