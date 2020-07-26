Astros’ ace Verlander disputes report that he’ll miss remainder of the season

HOUSTON, La. (KPLC) - Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tweeted that a report saying he’ll miss the remainder of the season is inaccurate.
“The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate. There is a forearm strain... I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon,” said Verlander in his statement. “Thank you for all the well wishes.”
Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday afternoon that Verlander would miss the rest of the 2020 season with an elbow injury. The report cites two sources with knowledge of the situation.
Astros manager Dusty Baker confirmed that Verlander would miss a few starts and the team wasn’t sure when he’d be back.
“He’s shut down for a couple of weeks, and we’ll re-evaluate from there. We don’t know,” Baker told reporters Sunday. “It happened [Friday]. Early in the game, He said he felt fine, and you see he was throwing the ball great. It was kind of a shock to all of us.”
Verlander started the season opener on Friday, striking out seven over six innings of work in Houston’s 8-2 win over Seattle.
