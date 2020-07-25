Saints rookies and veterans report for COVID-19 testing early this upcoming week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints rookies will arrive at the facility on Monday for COVID-19 testing, and veterans will report on Tuesday. That’s according to FOX 8′s Sean Fazende.
The first time players, coaches, and staff arrive at the Saints facility, they need to test negative twice before being allowed in. Test results are expected within 24 hours.
The players are required daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks of training camp.
After the two week mark, if the positive test rate is below 5% for players, coaches, and staff, the league would scale back to testing every other day. If the positive test rate is not below 5%, they will continue with daily testing until such time as it falls below that number.
