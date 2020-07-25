REPORT: Former LSU Tiger traded to the Seattle Seahawks

(WAFB) - According to multiple reports, the New York Jets are trading All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Jets are trading the former LSU Tiger and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, 2021 third-round, and a 2022 first-round draft pick.
Adams was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jets. During his three seasons as a Jet, Adams started all 46 games and racked up 273 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two interceptions.
The deal is still pending physicals.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.