Legendary Sulphur football coach Shannon Suarez passes away

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s impossible to think of Sulphur football without thinking of Shannon Suarez.
Suarez was a force to be reckoned with on the sidelines. He was legendary. From 1966 to 1982, Suarez led the Tors to a 144-46-4 record, 10 district championships, three undefeated regular seasons, eight 10-win seasons and 11 playoff appearances.
During Suarez’s 17 seasons as the Tors coach, Sulphur had just one losing season (3-6 in 1969), but they turned that around the following year as they would finish 10-3 before falling in the semifinals.
Suarez earned SWLA Coach of the Year honors three times (1968, 1970, 1971) and was inducted into the Louisiana High School Hall of Fame in 1996.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.