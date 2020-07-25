FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread showers and storms this afternoon, more tropical downpours for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Continuing to track widespread showers and storms moving through Southwest Louisiana bringing some much needed rainfall to the area. We continue to see rain through the overnight and into Sunday as tropical moisture is brought in.
We continue to see heavy tropical downpours moving through the region and that will be continuing as we head into the overnight time frame before we see a slight break. Temperatures are cooler this afternoon thanks to all the clouds and rain we are seeing as we are currently in the middle and upper 70′s. Temperatures really hold steady as we head into the overnight hours as we only look to drop back into the middle 70′s for Sunday morning. We are in for another repeat during the afternoon as we see tropical downpours moving through the region as the piece of energy from Hurricane Hanna breaks off and provides more tropical moisture in the area. Highs will be cool once again with highs reaching the lower 80′s thanks to a little bit of sunshine around the area in between the rain bands. Hanna will continue to move southwest and be over Mexico by Sunday as a low pressure system where it will fizzle out as it remains over land.
Moving into the first part of the week we will continue to see widespread shower and storm chances around which will continue to help in reducing our overall deficit for the year. Scattered storm chances continue through Wednesday before we slowly dry things out. The good news is that we won’t be dealing with high heat as afternoon temperatures will be in middle and upper 80′s. We do see a warm up though as we see more sunshine into late next week and the weekend.
The rest of the tropics remain active as we did have Tropical Storm Gonzalo, but wind shear and dry air have weakened the storm to just remnants as it moves through the Caribbean. There is another tropical wave in the Atlantic that is projected to become our next named storm over the next 5 days. An active time in the tropics and we still have a ways to go in Hurricane Season. As always the KPLC 7Stormteam will keep you updated. Have a great rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.