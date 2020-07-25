FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread showers and storms this afternoon, more tropical downpours for Sunday

We continue to see heavy tropical downpours moving through the region and that will be continuing as we head into the overnight time frame before we see a slight break. Temperatures are cooler this afternoon thanks to all the clouds and rain we are seeing as we are currently in the middle and upper 70′s. Temperatures really hold steady as we head into the overnight hours as we only look to drop back into the middle 70′s for Sunday morning. We are in for another repeat during the afternoon as we see tropical downpours moving through the region as the piece of energy from Hurricane Hanna breaks off and provides more tropical moisture in the area. Highs will be cool once again with highs reaching the lower 80′s thanks to a little bit of sunshine around the area in between the rain bands. Hanna will continue to move southwest and be over Mexico by Sunday as a low pressure system where it will fizzle out as it remains over land.