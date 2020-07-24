Zion Wiliamson returns to Orlando after family emergency

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus in Orlando on Friday evening, according to a statement from the team.
While away, Williams had to test daily for COVID-19 and received negative results each time.
Effective immediately, Williamson also has to quarantine himself, due to NBA protocol.
“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” Williamson said. “I’m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”
