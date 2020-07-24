Vernon Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 election

Vernon Parish ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020, election. (Source: wbrc)
July 24, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 3:13 PM

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Vernon Parish ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.

U. S. Senator

  • Beryl Billiot (no party)
  • John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
  • Bill Cassidy (Republican)
  • Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
  • Champ Edwards (Democrat)
  • Xan John (other)
  • David Drew Knight (Democrat)
  • Vinny Mendoza (independent)
  • Jamar Montgomery (no party)
  • Dustin Murphy (Republican)
  • Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
  • Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
  • Melinda Mary Price (other)
  • Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
  • Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

  • Ben Gibson (Republican)
  • Kenny Houston (Democrat)
  • Mike Johnson (Republican)
  • Ryan Trundle (Democrat)

District Judge 30th Judicial District Court, Division A

  • Tony A. Bennett (other)

District Judge 30th Judicial District Court, Division B

  • C. Anthony Eaves (Republican)

District Judge 30th Judicial District Court, Division C

  • Scott Westerchil (independent)

District Attorney 30th Judicial District Court

  • Terry Lambright (no party)

City Judge City Court, City of Leesville

  • Elvin Fontenot, Jr. (Democrat)

City Marshal City Court, City of Leesville

  • Robert Pynes (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Rodney E. Haymon (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • John Bonner (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Arlene J. Cook (independent)

Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Ellis Yeley (independent)

Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Justin Bonnette (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Ward 7

  • Pete Johnson (independent)

Justice of the Peace Ward 8

  • Linda Smith (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Roger Smart (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • Joe Simmons (no party)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Dan Atchison (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Dakota Nolen (Republican)
  • Chris Robinson (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Sean Bonnette (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

  • Lealon Johnson (Democrat)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

  • Ronnie Hagan (Republican)

Mayor Town of New Llano

  • Justin Perez Brown (independent)
  • Carolyn H. Todd (Democrat)

Mayor Village of Anacoco

  • Keith Lewing (Republican)
  • Norman Eric Neal (Republican)

Mayor Village of Simpson

  • Vickie Standifer (Republican)

Chief of Police Village of Anacoco

  • Randall Bryan (independent)
  • Jerry C. Waller (Republican)

Chief of Police Village of Simpson

  • Dale Strauser (no party)

Aldermen Village of Simpson

  • Amy Long (Republican)
  • Heather Wise Parker (no party)
  • Neil Standifer (Republican)

Council Members Village of Anacoco

  • M. Shane Freeman (Republican)
  • Johnny Guy (Democrat)
  • John Schraven (no party)

Councilman Town of New Llano

  • Stew Steward (Democrat)

