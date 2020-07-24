Vernon Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 election

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Vernon Parish ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.
For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.
- Beryl Billiot (no party)
- John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
- Bill Cassidy (Republican)
- Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
- Champ Edwards (Democrat)
- Xan John (other)
- David Drew Knight (Democrat)
- Vinny Mendoza (independent)
- Jamar Montgomery (no party)
- Dustin Murphy (Republican)
- Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
- Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
- Melinda Mary Price (other)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
- Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)
- Ben Gibson (Republican)
- Kenny Houston (Democrat)
- Mike Johnson (Republican)
- Ryan Trundle (Democrat)
- Tony A. Bennett (other)
- C. Anthony Eaves (Republican)
- Scott Westerchil (independent)
- Terry Lambright (no party)
- Elvin Fontenot, Jr. (Democrat)
- Robert Pynes (Democrat)
- Rodney E. Haymon (Republican)
- John Bonner (Republican)
- Arlene J. Cook (independent)
- Ellis Yeley (independent)
- Justin Bonnette (Republican)
- Pete Johnson (independent)
- Linda Smith (Republican)
- Roger Smart (Republican)
- Joe Simmons (no party)
- Dan Atchison (Republican)
- Dakota Nolen (Republican)
- Chris Robinson (Republican)
- Sean Bonnette (Republican)
- Lealon Johnson (Democrat)
- Ronnie Hagan (Republican)
- Justin Perez Brown (independent)
- Carolyn H. Todd (Democrat)
- Keith Lewing (Republican)
- Norman Eric Neal (Republican)
- Vickie Standifer (Republican)
- Randall Bryan (independent)
- Jerry C. Waller (Republican)
- Dale Strauser (no party)
- Amy Long (Republican)
- Heather Wise Parker (no party)
- Neil Standifer (Republican)
- M. Shane Freeman (Republican)
- Johnny Guy (Democrat)
- John Schraven (no party)
- Stew Steward (Democrat)
