Two Lake Area men arrested for attempted armed robbery at motel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested for an attempted armed robbery at a local motel.
Lake Charles police were called in reference to a weapons complaint located at Oasis Inn & Suites on Lakeshore Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.
The victim told authorities he was searching for an item he had lost earlier in the day, when the suspects produced a weapon and pulled him into their room, according to Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Capt. Kevin Kirkum. The victim said he was struck several times.
Officers found weapons and drugs in the suspects’ room, according to Kirkum.
The suspects, Farrell Joseph Lewis Jr., 18, and Frederic F. Burt, 34, have been arrested for attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, simple battery, and several drug charges.
