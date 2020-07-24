Tuesday’s hit-and-run victim identified

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The victim from Tuesday night’s hit-and-run has been identified as James Thadious Johnston, 47.
The Lake Charles Police Department reviewed evidence on Friday that helped them to identify a grey, GM-make truck with damage to the driver side of the vehicle, according to spokesman Capt. Kevin Kirkum.
Kirkum asks anyone with information related to the hit-and-run to contact Sgt. Scott Dougherty at (337) 491-1456, ext. 5427, or by email at sdougherty@cityoflc.us
Sgt. Dougherty is the lead investigator.
