SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2020.
Ward Edward Woods, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.
Jimmy Terrell Coyne, 29, Folsom: Parole detainer.
Jonathon James Eubanks, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test; operating a vehicle while under suspension; careless operation; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Coley Blake Deason, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Joseph Wayne Hartstine, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); obstruction of justice.
Hunter B. Tomme, 32, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.
Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walter James Gilmore, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation detainer.
John Seth Chaisson, 23, Westlake: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; money laundering.
Kenneth Charles Mouton Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Horace Devon Jason, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Devan Kade Broussard, 27, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Donald Ray Brown Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jarmon George Bertrand Sr., 35, DeRidder: Illegal possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges).
Frederic Fletcher Burt, 34, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; domestic abuse; armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm; battery; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges); obstruction of justice; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime (2 charges).
Farrell Joseph Lewis, 18, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm; battery; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime (2 charges); obstruction of justice.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.