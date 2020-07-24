Staying Fit Over 50

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hard work, strength, and community. That’s what fitness instructor CynDee Journey says the new Fit Over 50 class at Gi Gi’s Downtown in Lake Charles is all about.
Journey says she wanted to provide a class that kept seniors moving, “My true love, for the last several years, has been helping the seniors stay strong and be active. No matter what your fitness level is, how old you are, you can always increase your strength, stamina, your quality of life to where you can do the things in life that younger people can do. The goal is really just to get you stronger and moving.”
She says each class has a set of new skills to build upon, adding modifications for each person’s individual needs.
“Today is strength training, so what I try to do is fatigue every muscle group twice at their own level. There are modifications if they need any and it’s just so rewarding to see that they come back and we form a friendship and there’s unity.”
Jessie Romero, a class member, says she enjoys the workouts. But to her, this is more than just a gym.
“First of all, we love CynDee and she’s a great teacher! It gives me something to do, they are my family. This is like my second home. So I enjoy it and I just love coming.”
And the benefits of working out go beyond the physical. Journey says just 30 minutes of exercise can do your mental health a lot of good.
“Thirty minutes of exercise relieves eight hours of stress! It gets your endorphins going, it makes them feel better, they’re more active. It’s just great benefits for the older population. If you think you’re too old, that is not true. I love helping people live the quality of life that they deserve.”
Gi Gi’s Downtown has several safety precautions in place, including cleaning work out equipment before and after each use.
All group classes remain 6 feet apart with each spot marked on the floor with an “X.” Masks are worn throughout the gym and can only be removed when a group class starts.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.