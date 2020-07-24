Some Louisiana judges feel it’s unfair age 70 prevents them from seeking re-election

“I’m a healthy 70 and the anomaly is on January 1 the Supreme Court can appoint me to any court in the state even though I’m not qualified to run for my office. If a person had reached the age of 70 while serving in office, that person can finish his or her term. And so, in my view the age limit is arbitrary. Not only that but it’s costing the state. The state has to pay my retirement plus my replacement his or her salary,” said Thibodeaux.