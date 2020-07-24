Some Louisiana judges feel it’s unfair age 70 prevents them from seeking re-election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Some local judges feel they are unfairly being forced out of their jobs.
The law says because they’re 70, they can’t be re-elected.
Lake Charles City Court Judge Tommy Quirk was truly upset when he had to leave the bench a couple of years ago. He could not run for re-election because he had turned 70. And now, City Court Judge John Hood will leave at the end of the year for the same reason. Both men admit they would love to continue serving on the bench.
And now, as qualifying for the November election wraps up, two people are running for Chief Judge Gene Thibodeaux ‘s post on the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. He couldn’t qualify because he is 70.
"There are no limitations on, for instance, United States Supreme Court justices serving beyond 70, there is no limitation on a legislator serving beyond 70. There is no limitation on mayors serving beyond 70. So, judges are the only persons who are affected by this law," said Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux and other judges were hoping the State Supreme Court would make it possible for them to run again, but the high court finds the age limit is constitutional because it allows new people an opportunity to serve. Thibodeaux says the irony is that he can be appointed as needed and adds it's not financially good for the state.
“I’m a healthy 70 and the anomaly is on January 1 the Supreme Court can appoint me to any court in the state even though I’m not qualified to run for my office. If a person had reached the age of 70 while serving in office, that person can finish his or her term. And so, in my view the age limit is arbitrary. Not only that but it’s costing the state. The state has to pay my retirement plus my replacement his or her salary,” said Thibodeaux.
Plus, Thibodeaux says the public loses a lot of experience when judges 70 and older cannot run.
Thibodeaux says with two thirds vote, the state legislature can get a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot to get rid of the age limit, if voters agree.
Here’s the ruling by the State Supreme Court.
