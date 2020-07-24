Saints announce cancellation of their four preseason games

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - On Friday, July 24, the New Orleans Saints announced the cancellation of their four preasons games for the 2020 NFL season. The decision was made after discussions between the NFL and the NFLPA.
The cancellation of the preseason will allow the Saints organization additional lead-up time to prepare and provide proper safety protocols for the upcoming season.
“The decisions reached by the NFL and NFLPA came after careful thoughtful consideration and are consistent with the Saints’ philosophy that the health and safety of our fans, players and staff is the primary driving force,” said in a statement released by the Saints.
In addition the NFL also announced that they will not be issuing any uniform guidelines regarding stadium capacity or a minimum or maximum number of fans allowed.
The team will make a determination based on local guidelines, restrictions, and CDC recommendations. The NFL has mandated that if fans do attend games they will have to wear face coverings.
The Saints remain in daily working contact with officials at ASM Global along with local medical experts, our team at Ochsner Health System, the CDC and local and state government officials on the re-activation of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
For season ticket holders they will continue to be given the opportunity to choose to receive a refund or to apply payments as a credit toward next year’s season tickets.
The Saints will be following up with Season Ticket Holders with more information on our regular season policies and available credit options as soon as they are finalized.
Also, the Saints want to remind fans that training camp will be closed to fans.
