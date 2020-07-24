Mystery seeds from China delivered to Louisiana resident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A St. Rose resident received an unsolicited package Friday; the package contained seeds originating from China.
The resident notified the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
According to LDAF, there have been recent reports of unsolicited packages of seeds being received by people in Utah, Virginia, Washington and the United Kingdom.
“Right now, we are uncertain what types of seeds are in the package. Out of caution, we are urging anyone who receives a package that was not ordered by the recipient, to please call the LDAF immediately,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “We need to identify the seeds to ensure they do not pose a risk to Louisiana’s agricultural industry or the environment.”
If you receive a similar package, LDAF inspectors will need to collect the seeds and test them for positive identification. The number to call is 225-925-4733.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.