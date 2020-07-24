MLB announces that 2020 postseason will expand to 16 teams

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced Thursday that the 2020 Postseason will expand to 16 teams, beginning with eight best-of-three Wild Card Series preceding the Division Series. All of the new Postseason games will be exclusively televised by ESPN and TBS. Major League Clubs unanimously approved the expansion of the Postseason via conference call this afternoon, and the Major League Players also have approved the new system.
The higher seeds in the Wild Card Series will host all three games, which will be scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th through Friday, October 2nd. The entire 2020 Postseason schedule will be announced in the weeks ahead.
