Merryville mayor dies

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Merryville Mayor David Eaves has died, the town announced on its Facebook page Friday morning.
“With the heaviest of hearts, we would like to announce the passing of Mayor David E. Eaves, Jr.”
“Please keep his family and friends in your prayer at this time.”
Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford offered his condolences on Facebook:
“A co-worker, a Mayor, but most importantly to me, he was my friend...I don’t have the words to express my sadness for the loss of Mayor David Eaves. I first met him when he was elected Mayor of Merryville and we became quick friends. He was always available to help if I needed anything out his way and I tried to do the same for him.
“He was a great public servant, and the Town of Merryville is better for his service. I am going to miss the phone calls, working together, and the friendship.”
