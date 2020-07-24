McNeese Football Only Sport to Play Fall Non-Conference

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the exception of football, McNeese Athletics will cancel all fall sports non-conference competitions. Following Southland Conference guidance, no competitions will be played before September 1.
“We feel we are being proactive and aligning with other Division I institutions and conferences throughout the country,” said Schroyer. “Division I athletics is a very fluid, ever-changing landscape during this time, we will evaluate and adjust as needed.”
Cowgirl soccer will now open its 2020 season on September 18 at home against Nicholls while McNeese volleyball open its season on September 24 at home against Southeastern Louisiana.
The Cowboy football team is still slated to open up the year on Sept. 5 at Louisiana-Lafayette.
“We’re excited about competing for conference championships in all of our sports,” said Schroyer. “And we will continue to be proactive in making the best decisions for the safety of our student-athletes, department, and university.”
Beginning September 1, Southland members have the discretion to participate in non-conference volleyball and soccer competitions prior to league play beginning.
McNeese has elected not to play non-conference in volleyball and soccer.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.