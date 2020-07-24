Jeff Davis qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 ballot

July 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:11 PM

JEFF DAVIS, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Jeff Davis ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.

U. S. Senator

  • Beryl Billiot (no party)
  • John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
  • Bill Cassidy (Republican)
  • Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
  • Champ Edwards (Democrat)
  • Xan John (other)
  • David Drew Knight (Democrat)
  • Vinny Mendoza (independent)
  • Jamar Montgomery (no party)
  • Dustin Murphy (Republican)
  • Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
  • Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
  • Melinda Mary Price (other)
  • Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
  • Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

  • Rob Anderson (Democrat)
  • Braylon Harris (Democrat)
  • Clay Higgins (Republican)
  • Brandon Leleux (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd District., Elec. Sec. 1C

  • Ron Ware (Democrat)
  • Sharon Wilson (Democrat)

District Judge 31st Judicial District Court

  • Steve Gunnell (Democrat)

District Attorney 31st Judicial District Court

  • Kevin Millican (Republican)

City Judge City Court, City of Jennings

  • Daniel Stretcher (no party)

City Marshal City Court, City of Jennings

  • Clarence L. Cormier (Democrat)

Member of School Board district 11

  • Phillip Andrepont (Republican)
  • Paul Trahan (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Linda Langley (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • E.J. McCann (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Robert Ramagos (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Landry Jennifer C (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Sherman Broussard (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Brandy Hammond (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Cursey Marcantel Jr. (Democrat)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • Jamie Hatfield (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Rita Ramagos (no party)
  • Ping Vanicor (Democrat)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Joe Guidry (Democrat)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Steve Arceneaux (Republican)
  • Tee Goodley Jr. (Democrat)

Mayor Town of Welsh

  • Karl Arceneaux (Republican)
  • Charles Drake (Democrat)

Mayor Village of Fenton

  • Eddie Alfred (Democrat)
  • Shawanda G. Sowells (Democrat)

Chief of Police Town of Welsh

  • Marcus Crochet (Democrat)
  • Cummings Prudhomme (independent)

Chief of Police Village of Fenton

  • Sam Alfred (no party)
  • Trevor Talbert (Democrat)

Aldermen Town of Welsh

  • Jackie McGee Balmer (independent)
  • Geraldine Broussard (no party)
  • Clint Hardy (no party)
  • Ronnie Hayes (Democrat)
  • Jeromy Iguess (Democrat)
  • Andrea King (Democrat)
  • Bugger Mier (no party)
  • Tiny Murphy (no party)
  • Colby Perry (Republican)
  • Ben Richard (Republican)

Aldermen Village of Fenton

  • Manuel Alfred (Democrat)
  • Jessie Boese Jr. (Democrat)
  • Katherine M. Corbello (Republican)
  • Gwenevere Johnson (Democrat)
  • Mary M. Jones (Democrat)
  • Geneva Joseph

Council Member Town of Elton

  • Forest Ardoin (Democrat)
  • Michael Bellon (Democrat)

