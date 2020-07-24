Jeff Davis qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 ballot

JEFF DAVIS, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Jeff Davis ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.
- Beryl Billiot (no party)
- John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
- Bill Cassidy (Republican)
- Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
- Champ Edwards (Democrat)
- Xan John (other)
- David Drew Knight (Democrat)
- Vinny Mendoza (independent)
- Jamar Montgomery (no party)
- Dustin Murphy (Republican)
- Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
- Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
- Melinda Mary Price (other)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
- Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)
- Rob Anderson (Democrat)
- Braylon Harris (Democrat)
- Clay Higgins (Republican)
- Brandon Leleux (Libertarian)
- Ron Ware (Democrat)
- Sharon Wilson (Democrat)
- Steve Gunnell (Democrat)
- Kevin Millican (Republican)
- Daniel Stretcher (no party)
- Clarence L. Cormier (Democrat)
- Phillip Andrepont (Republican)
- Paul Trahan (Republican)
- Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (Republican)
- Linda Langley (Democrat)
- E.J. McCann (Republican)
- Robert Ramagos (Republican)
- Landry Jennifer C (Republican)
- Sherman Broussard (independent)
- Brandy Hammond (Republican)
- Cursey Marcantel Jr. (Democrat)
- Jamie Hatfield (Republican)
- Rita Ramagos (no party)
- Ping Vanicor (Democrat)
- Joe Guidry (Democrat)
- Steve Arceneaux (Republican)
- Tee Goodley Jr. (Democrat)
- Karl Arceneaux (Republican)
- Charles Drake (Democrat)
- Eddie Alfred (Democrat)
- Shawanda G. Sowells (Democrat)
- Marcus Crochet (Democrat)
- Cummings Prudhomme (independent)
- Sam Alfred (no party)
- Trevor Talbert (Democrat)
- Jackie McGee Balmer (independent)
- Geraldine Broussard (no party)
- Clint Hardy (no party)
- Ronnie Hayes (Democrat)
- Jeromy Iguess (Democrat)
- Andrea King (Democrat)
- Bugger Mier (no party)
- Tiny Murphy (no party)
- Colby Perry (Republican)
- Ben Richard (Republican)
- Manuel Alfred (Democrat)
- Jessie Boese Jr. (Democrat)
- Katherine M. Corbello (Republican)
- Gwenevere Johnson (Democrat)
- Mary M. Jones (Democrat)
- Geneva Joseph
- Forest Ardoin (Democrat)
- Michael Bellon (Democrat)
