Jeff Davis qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 ballot

JEFF DAVIS, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Jeff Davis ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.

U. S. Senator

Beryl Billiot (no party)

John Paul Bourgeois (no party)

Bill Cassidy (Republican)

Reno Jean Daret III (no party)

Champ Edwards (Democrat)

Xan John (other)

David Drew Knight (Democrat)

Vinny Mendoza (independent)

Jamar Montgomery (no party)

Dustin Murphy (Republican)

Adrian Perkins (Democrat)

Antoine Pierce (Democrat)

Melinda Mary Price (other)

Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)

Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Rob Anderson (Democrat)

Braylon Harris (Democrat)

Clay Higgins (Republican)

Brandon Leleux (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd District., Elec. Sec. 1C

Ron Ware (Democrat)

Sharon Wilson (Democrat)

District Judge 31st Judicial District Court

Steve Gunnell (Democrat)

District Attorney 31st Judicial District Court

Kevin Millican (Republican)

City Judge City Court, City of Jennings

Daniel Stretcher (no party)

City Marshal City Court, City of Jennings

Clarence L. Cormier (Democrat)

Member of School Board district 11

Phillip Andrepont (Republican)

Paul Trahan (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Debbie Abshire-Sonnier (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Linda Langley (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

E.J. McCann (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Robert Ramagos (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Landry Jennifer C (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Sherman Broussard (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Brandy Hammond (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Cursey Marcantel Jr. (Democrat)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Jamie Hatfield (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Rita Ramagos (no party)

Ping Vanicor (Democrat)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Joe Guidry (Democrat)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Steve Arceneaux (Republican)

Tee Goodley Jr. (Democrat)

Mayor Town of Welsh

Karl Arceneaux (Republican)

Charles Drake (Democrat)

Mayor Village of Fenton

Eddie Alfred (Democrat)

Shawanda G. Sowells (Democrat)

Chief of Police Town of Welsh

Marcus Crochet (Democrat)

Cummings Prudhomme (independent)

Chief of Police Village of Fenton

Sam Alfred (no party)

Trevor Talbert (Democrat)

Aldermen Town of Welsh

Jackie McGee Balmer (independent)

Geraldine Broussard (no party)

Clint Hardy (no party)

Ronnie Hayes (Democrat)

Jeromy Iguess (Democrat)

Andrea King (Democrat)

Bugger Mier (no party)

Tiny Murphy (no party)

Colby Perry (Republican)

Ben Richard (Republican)

Aldermen Village of Fenton

Manuel Alfred (Democrat)

Jessie Boese Jr. (Democrat)

Katherine M. Corbello (Republican)

Gwenevere Johnson (Democrat)

Mary M. Jones (Democrat)

Geneva Joseph

Council Member Town of Elton

Forest Ardoin (Democrat)

Michael Bellon (Democrat)