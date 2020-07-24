Hurricane Hanna will make landfall along South Texas coast this afternoon

Hanna remains a dangerous storm off the South Texas coast this morning having been upgraded to hurricane status as of the 7:00 A.M. with winds of 75 mph and gusts up to 85 mph. The storm will now 90 miles from Port Mansfield, Texas where it is expected to make landfall by this afternoon as a category one hurricane.
We’re still looking at heavy rain as our primary concern through the weekend. In additional higher than normal tides, a heightened rip current risk in the Gulf, and some minor coastal flooding will be likely for Cameron Parish during times of high tide Friday and Saturday. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect.
Now let’s discuss the rainfall aspect of this system. First, this will not be a stalling storm. It’s going to move on into the Texas coast and continue west-southwestward toward northern Mexico by Sunday. However, there will be a ton of tropical moisture lingering in the Gulf even after it departs, and a trough of low pressure lingering across the northern Gulf Coast which will aid in additional rain and storms likely on into early next week.
Preliminary rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible across Cameron Parish through the weekend. Amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible along the I-10 corridor and lower amounts of 1 to 2 inches across parts of Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes. I think it’s unlikely that a Flash Flood Watch will be issued for our area, but there is a possibility of some localized flooding if we get any training of storms over the same locations in the tropical rain bands.
In the long range, rain chances stay elevated later into the weekend and next week, even as the system departs. Our moisture-laden air will combine with daytime heating to make scattered afternoon storms appear just like clockwork most of next week as well.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still moving through the Atlantic toward the southern Windward Islands by this weekend. It’s now projected to remain a tropical storm as the environment is less conducive for strengthening. It will move on toward the west, heading toward the southern Windward Islands by this weekend, fizzling out by Sunday as it approaches the island of Curacao.
Long range models keep the central Atlantic a hot bed for tropical development into the early part of Augusts, so we’re certainly gearing up for some much busier weeks ahead!
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.