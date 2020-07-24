Hurricane Hanna will make landfall along South Texas coast this afternoon

Preliminary rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible across Cameron Parish through the weekend. Amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible along the I-10 corridor and lower amounts of 1 to 2 inches across parts of Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes. I think it’s unlikely that a Flash Flood Watch will be issued for our area, but there is a possibility of some localized flooding if we get any training of storms over the same locations in the tropical rain bands.