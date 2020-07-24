FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking Hanna in the Gulf; rain chances increasing through next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With our system in the Gulf now being upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna late Thursday night, not much has changed with our impacts expected locally, with increasing rain chances through the day today and into the weekend. The biggest change has been a more southerly shift in the track that will put the storm into South Texas by Saturday afternoon as it makes landfall near or south of Corpus Christi by Saturday afternoon.
By this afternoon, we can expect more frequent but brief tropical downpours moving across the area. These will be heavy but short lived in duration, so make sure you plan your outdoor activities accordingly and be prepared to head indoors as these could contain some cloud-to-ground lightning. Breezy winds out of the east between 15 and 25 mph through the day will continue as well.
Heading into the weekend, the primary threats from Hanna for Southwest Louisiana will continue to be the briefly heavy rain, but the overall threat of flooding remains low. In addition, tide levels are running higher than normal both today and Saturday with tides 1 to 2 feet above normal. High tides today in Cameron will occur at 7:01 AM and 5:52 PM and on Saturday at 7:38 AM and 7:18 PM. It’s around those times that some minor coastal flooding could occur.
The good news is that Hanna will not be a stalling storm as it will be heading into northern Mexico by Sunday and Monday, but the not so good news is that our rain chances will not be diminishing next week as a trough of low pressure and upper level disturbances bring more scattered showers and storms likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with rain chances at or above 60% through the middle of next week.
Overall rainfall amounts of between 2 and 4 inches are likely through early next week, so the flood threat remains low since these totals are spread out over several times. The only issue could be some brief street flooding if a storm stalls or we get the training effect for a few of the heavier tropical downpours over the next couple of days, but that threat looks very low.
We’re also continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic, although weakening and eventual dissipation of this storm by Sunday or Monday is set to keep this storm from becoming a threat to the Gulf. Additional tropical development is possible in the far eastern Atlantic next week as several robust tropical waves move off the coast of Africa. This will keep the eastern and central Atlantic a hotbed for tropical activity over the days and weeks ahead and is an area we’ll be watching closely.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
