FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, tropical downpours possible into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are dealing with scattered showers and storms this afternoon producing tropical downpours at times as well as some lightning in these storms. Temperatures have been held in check today thanks to the clouds and rain this morning with highs in the middle 70′s and low 80′s.
Tropical downpours and even a few storms will still be possible as we head through the rest of this evening as we continue to see some influence from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf. The good news is that the storm is continuing to move off to the west and will eventually take a southerly jog as it makes landfall just south of Corpus Christi. Overall the forecast for Southwest Louisiana is relatively unchanged in regards to rainfall and winds. This evening temperatures will slowly fall back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with rain chances lasting into the overnight. We will be seeing breaks in the rain bands and that will allow the water to soak in and that will help to keep our flooding threat low. Temperatures start out Saturday morning in the middle and upper 70′s with scattered showers and storms around. Rain chances are high once again during the day on Saturday and tropical moisture continues to work its way into the area. You can always get the latest information as well as look at radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App. If there are any outdoor plans though it would be best to move them indoors at rain will be possible at just about anytime.
Into Sunday we continue to see higher rain chances as we see an piece of energy break off of Tropical Storm Hanna and that will bring increased rain chances once again. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 80′s so cooler afternoons will be around thanks to plenty of clouds and rain. Into next week rain chances slowly diminish with widespread showers and storms lasting through Wednesday before we change to a more scattered nature to end the week. Highs stay pretty steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon.
As for the rest of the tropics we are continuing to track Gonzalo which is weaker than it was yesterday and is now projected to stay a Tropical Storm. Either way it’s forecast to dissipate as it gets over the Caribbean and not be a factor to Southwest Louisiana. Keep the rain gear handy through the weekend and have a great one!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
