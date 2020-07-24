FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, tropical downpours possible into the weekend

Tropical downpours and even a few storms will still be possible as we head through the rest of this evening as we continue to see some influence from Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf. The good news is that the storm is continuing to move off to the west and will eventually take a southerly jog as it makes landfall just south of Corpus Christi. Overall the forecast for Southwest Louisiana is relatively unchanged in regards to rainfall and winds. This evening temperatures will slowly fall back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with rain chances lasting into the overnight. We will be seeing breaks in the rain bands and that will allow the water to soak in and that will help to keep our flooding threat low. Temperatures start out Saturday morning in the middle and upper 70′s with scattered showers and storms around. Rain chances are high once again during the day on Saturday and tropical moisture continues to work its way into the area. You can always get the latest information as well as look at radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App. If there are any outdoor plans though it would be best to move them indoors at rain will be possible at just about anytime.