Dwight, Chesson in race for Calcasieu DA as qualifying ends

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While several names emerged in the past few months to replace John DeRosier as Calcasieu District Attorney, the election shaped up to be a two-man race when qualifying ended Friday.
State Rep. Stephen Dwight and local attorney Christian Chesson both threw their names in the hat for the Nov. 3 election. While Dwight signed up on Wednesday, the first day of qualifying, Chesson officially entered the race on Friday.
DeRosier has announced that he will not be seeking re-election.
In Cameron Parish, incumbent District Attorney Jennifer Jones has a challenger in former assistant district attorney Tom Barrett.
Local attorney Derrick Kee was elected unopposed to his first term as a judge in the 14th Judicial District Court. Incumbents Guy Bradberry, Robert Wyatt, Mitch Redd, Clayton Davis, and David Ritchie are also unopposed.
Judge Michael Canaday is the only incumbent facing opposition, in challenger Andrew Casanave, who is currently a defense attorney for the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office.
Current Calcasieu Judges Ron Ware and Sharon Wilson are running against each other for a seat on the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.
Sulphur City Court Judge Charlie Schrumpf, who has held the position since 2002, is being challenged by Harry Fontenot, currently the head of the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office, and Carla Sigler, a former Calcasieu assistant district attorney.
Congressman Clay Higgins will face three challengers, all from Southwest Louisiana - Rob Anderson, Braylon Harris, and Brandon Leleux.
Sen. Bill Cassidy is facing more than a dozen challengers in his re-election bid.
· Calcasieu Parish ballot.
· Allen Parish ballot.
· Beauregard Parish ballot.
· Cameron Parish ballot.
· Jeff Davis Parish ballot.
· Vernon Parish ballot.
