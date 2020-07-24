Cameron Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 election

July 24, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:09 PM

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Cameron ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.

U. S. Senator

  • Beryl Billiot (no party)
  • John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
  • Bill Cassidy (Republican)
  • Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
  • Champ Edwards (Democrat)
  • Xan John (other)
  • David Drew Knight (Democrat)
  • Vinny Mendoza (independent)
  • Jamar Montgomery (no party)
  • Dustin Murphy (Republican)
  • Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
  • Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
  • Melinda Mary Price (other)
  • Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
  • Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

  • Rob Anderson (Democrat)
  • Braylon Harris (Democrat)
  • Clay Higgins (Republican)
  • Brandon Leleux (Libertarian)

District Judge 38th Judicial District Court

  • Penelope Richard (independent)

District Attorney 38th Judicial District Court

  • Tom Barrett III (Republican)
  • Jennifer Jones (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Christie Melancon (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Susie Fawvor (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • Vernon Primeaux (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Seth Guidry (independent)

Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Connie Trahan (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Brian Desormeaux (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Ricky Hargrave (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Christopher Fountain (no party)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • Ronnie Gayle Nunez Sr. (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Buck Stephenson, Jr. (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Tammy Erbelding (Democrat)
  • Glenn Trahan (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Jerry W. Constance (Republican)

