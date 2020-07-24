Cameron Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 election

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Cameron ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.
For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.
- Beryl Billiot (no party)
- John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
- Bill Cassidy (Republican)
- Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
- Champ Edwards (Democrat)
- Xan John (other)
- David Drew Knight (Democrat)
- Vinny Mendoza (independent)
- Jamar Montgomery (no party)
- Dustin Murphy (Republican)
- Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
- Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
- Melinda Mary Price (other)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
- Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)
- Rob Anderson (Democrat)
- Braylon Harris (Democrat)
- Clay Higgins (Republican)
- Brandon Leleux (Libertarian)
- Penelope Richard (independent)
- Tom Barrett III (Republican)
- Jennifer Jones (Democrat)
- Christie Melancon (Republican)
- Susie Fawvor (Democrat)
- Vernon Primeaux (Democrat)
- Seth Guidry (independent)
- Connie Trahan (Democrat)
- Brian Desormeaux (Republican)
- Ricky Hargrave (independent)
- Christopher Fountain (no party)
- Ronnie Gayle Nunez Sr. (independent)
- Buck Stephenson, Jr. (independent)
- Tammy Erbelding (Democrat)
- Glenn Trahan (Republican)
- Jerry W. Constance (Republican)
