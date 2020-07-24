Calcasieu Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 ballot

The following candidates have qualified for the Calcasieu ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.
July 22, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:13 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Calcasieu ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.

U. S. Senator

  • Beryl Billiot (no party)
  • John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
  • Bill Cassidy (Republican)
  • Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
  • Champ Edwards (Democrat)
  • Xan John (other)
  • David Drew Knight (Democrat)
  • Vinny Mendoza (independent)
  • Jamar Montgomery (no party)
  • Dustin Murphy (Republican)
  • Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
  • Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
  • Melinda Mary Price (other)
  • Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
  • Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

  • Rob Anderson (Democrat)
  • Braylon Harris (Democrat)
  • Clay Higgins (Republican)
  • Brandon Leleux (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C

  • Ron Ware (Democrat)
  • Sharon Wilson (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. F

  • Derrick D. Kee (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

  • Kendrick J. Guidry (Democrat)
  • Bobby Holmes (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. J

  • Brent Hawkins (Democrat)
  • D. Shunette Thomas (Democrat)
  • Sa’Trica’ Williams (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

  • Guy Bradberry (Republican)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

  • Robert L. Wyatt (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G

  • G. Michael Canaday (Republican)
  • Andrew Casanave (no party)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. A

  • Mitch Redd (Republican)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. B

  • Clayton Davis (Republican)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. E

  • David A. Ritchie (Republican)

Magistrate Judge 14th Judicial District Court

  • Tony Fazzio (Republican)
  • Michael McHale (Democrat)

District Attorney 14th Judicial District Court

  • Stephen Dwight (Republican)

City Judge City Court, City of Sulphur

  • Harry Fontenot Jr. (Republican)
  • Charlie Schrumpf (Republican)
  • Carla Sigler (Republican)

City Judge City Court, Division A, City of Lake Charles

  • Jamie Bice (Democrat)

City Judge City Court, Division B, City of Lake Charles

  • Hope Wyatt Buford (Republican)
  • Ron Richard (Democrat)

City Marshal City Court, City of Lake Charles

  • Jerod Abshire (Republican)
  • Sheila Babineaux (Republican)
  • Karl Gillard (Republican)
  • Brad Harris (Republican)
  • Nathan Keller (Democrat)
  • Ernest Mitchel (Independent)

City Marshal City Court, City of Sulphur

  • Glenn Berry (Republican)
  • Brandon Dever (Republican)
  • Vaughn Ehrman (Republican)
  • Jack E. Hebert (Republican)
  • Tim Lafleur (Republican)
  • Nicholas Nezat (Republican)
  • Justin Sittig (no party)

Member of School Board District 5

  • Mark Young (no party)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Cathy Michiels (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Kizzy Aucoin Sanford (no party)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Gerald A. Fountain (independent)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Joy Fontenot (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

  • Teddy McNiel (independent)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

  • Erica Bean Thomas (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Louis Michiels (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Curtis Arceneaux (Republican)
  • Dana Dean Aucoin (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

  • Keith Hyatt Sr. (no party)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • Rickey Brummett (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

  • Chris Jowers (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

  • Willie Thomas IV (Republican)

