Calcasieu Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 ballot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Calcasieu ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.
For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.
OTHER AREA BALLOTS: Allen Parish | Beauregard Parish | Cameron Parish | Jeff Davis Parish | Vernon Parish
- Beryl Billiot (no party)
- John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
- Bill Cassidy (Republican)
- Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
- Champ Edwards (Democrat)
- Xan John (other)
- David Drew Knight (Democrat)
- Vinny Mendoza (independent)
- Jamar Montgomery (no party)
- Dustin Murphy (Republican)
- Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
- Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
- Melinda Mary Price (other)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
- Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)
- Rob Anderson (Democrat)
- Braylon Harris (Democrat)
- Clay Higgins (Republican)
- Brandon Leleux (Libertarian)
- Ron Ware (Democrat)
- Sharon Wilson (Democrat)
- Derrick D. Kee (Democrat)
- Kendrick J. Guidry (Democrat)
- Bobby Holmes (Democrat)
- Brent Hawkins (Democrat)
- D. Shunette Thomas (Democrat)
- Sa’Trica’ Williams (Democrat)
- Guy Bradberry (Republican)
- Robert L. Wyatt (Democrat)
- G. Michael Canaday (Republican)
- Andrew Casanave (no party)
- Mitch Redd (Republican)
- Clayton Davis (Republican)
- David A. Ritchie (Republican)
- Tony Fazzio (Republican)
- Michael McHale (Democrat)
- Stephen Dwight (Republican)
- Harry Fontenot Jr. (Republican)
- Charlie Schrumpf (Republican)
- Carla Sigler (Republican)
- Jamie Bice (Democrat)
- Hope Wyatt Buford (Republican)
- Ron Richard (Democrat)
- Jerod Abshire (Republican)
- Sheila Babineaux (Republican)
- Karl Gillard (Republican)
- Brad Harris (Republican)
- Nathan Keller (Democrat)
- Ernest Mitchel (Independent)
- Glenn Berry (Republican)
- Brandon Dever (Republican)
- Vaughn Ehrman (Republican)
- Jack E. Hebert (Republican)
- Tim Lafleur (Republican)
- Nicholas Nezat (Republican)
- Justin Sittig (no party)
- Mark Young (no party)
- Cathy Michiels (Republican)
- Kizzy Aucoin Sanford (no party)
- Gerald A. Fountain (independent)
- Joy Fontenot (Democrat)
- Teddy McNiel (independent)
- Erica Bean Thomas (independent)
- Louis Michiels (Republican)
- Curtis Arceneaux (Republican)
- Dana Dean Aucoin (Republican)
- Keith Hyatt Sr. (no party)
- Rickey Brummett (Republican)
- Chris Jowers (independent)
- Willie Thomas IV (Republican)
