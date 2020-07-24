Calcasieu Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 ballot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Calcasieu ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.

U. S. Senator

Beryl Billiot (no party)

John Paul Bourgeois (no party)

Bill Cassidy (Republican)

Reno Jean Daret III (no party)

Champ Edwards (Democrat)

Xan John (other)

David Drew Knight (Democrat)

Vinny Mendoza (independent)

Jamar Montgomery (no party)

Dustin Murphy (Republican)

Adrian Perkins (Democrat)

Antoine Pierce (Democrat)

Melinda Mary Price (other)

Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)

Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Rob Anderson (Democrat)

Braylon Harris (Democrat)

Clay Higgins (Republican)

Brandon Leleux (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C

Ron Ware (Democrat)

Sharon Wilson (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. F

Derrick D. Kee (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

Kendrick J. Guidry (Democrat)

Bobby Holmes (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. J

Brent Hawkins (Democrat)

D. Shunette Thomas (Democrat)

Sa’Trica’ Williams (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C

Guy Bradberry (Republican)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Robert L. Wyatt (Democrat)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G

G. Michael Canaday (Republican)

Andrew Casanave (no party)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. A

Mitch Redd (Republican)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. B

Clayton Davis (Republican)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. E

David A. Ritchie (Republican)

Magistrate Judge 14th Judicial District Court

Tony Fazzio (Republican)

Michael McHale (Democrat)

District Attorney 14th Judicial District Court

Stephen Dwight (Republican)

City Judge City Court, City of Sulphur

Harry Fontenot Jr. (Republican)

Charlie Schrumpf (Republican)

Carla Sigler (Republican)

City Judge City Court, Division A, City of Lake Charles

Jamie Bice (Democrat)

City Judge City Court, Division B, City of Lake Charles

Hope Wyatt Buford (Republican)

Ron Richard (Democrat)

City Marshal City Court, City of Lake Charles

Jerod Abshire (Republican)

Sheila Babineaux (Republican)

Karl Gillard (Republican)

Brad Harris (Republican)

Nathan Keller (Democrat)

Ernest Mitchel (Independent)

City Marshal City Court, City of Sulphur

Glenn Berry (Republican)

Brandon Dever (Republican)

Vaughn Ehrman (Republican)

Jack E. Hebert (Republican)

Tim Lafleur (Republican)

Nicholas Nezat (Republican)

Justin Sittig (no party)

Member of School Board District 5

Mark Young (no party)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Cathy Michiels (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Kizzy Aucoin Sanford (no party)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Gerald A. Fountain (independent)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Joy Fontenot (Democrat)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Teddy McNiel (independent)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Erica Bean Thomas (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Louis Michiels (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Curtis Arceneaux (Republican)

Dana Dean Aucoin (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Keith Hyatt Sr. (no party)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Rickey Brummett (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Chris Jowers (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Willie Thomas IV (Republican)