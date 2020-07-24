Beauregard Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 ballot

July 24, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 2:41 PM

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Beauregard ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

U. S. Senator

  • Beryl Billiot (no party)
  • John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
  • Bill Cassidy (Republican)
  • Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
  • Champ Edwards (Democrat)
  • Xan John (other)
  • David Drew Knight (Democrat)
  • Vinny Mendoza (independent)
  • Jamar Montgomery (no party)
  • Dustin Murphy (Republican)
  • Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
  • Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
  • Melinda Mary Price (other)
  • Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
  • Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

  • Ben Gibson (Republican)
  • Kenny Houston (Democrat)
  • Mike Johnson (Republican)
  • Ryan Trundle (Democrat)

District Judge 36th Judicial District Court, Divison A

  • Martha Ann O’Neal (Democrat)

District Attorney 36th Judicial District Court, Division B

  • C. Kerry Anderson (no party)

District Attorney 36th Judicial District Court

  • Jimmy Lestage (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 1

  • No candidates have qualified as of yet

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 2

  • Eva M. Stark (other)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 4

  • Jason T. Beebe (Republican)
  • Julee Godeaux Lafleur (Republican)
  • Danny Reeves (Republican)
  • Mark Simon (Republican)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 5

  • Ruthie Huckaby (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace District 1

  • Al Doyle (no party)

Constable Justice of the Peace District 2

  • Pard Stark (independent)

Constable Justice of the Peace District 4

  • David Clouse (Republican)
  • Doug Every (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace District 5

  • Louis Wade Morvant (Republican)

