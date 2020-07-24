Beauregard Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 ballot

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Beauregard ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.
For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.
- Beryl Billiot (no party)
- John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
- Bill Cassidy (Republican)
- Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
- Champ Edwards (Democrat)
- Xan John (other)
- David Drew Knight (Democrat)
- Vinny Mendoza (independent)
- Jamar Montgomery (no party)
- Dustin Murphy (Republican)
- Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
- Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
- Melinda Mary Price (other)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
- Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)
- Ben Gibson (Republican)
- Kenny Houston (Democrat)
- Mike Johnson (Republican)
- Ryan Trundle (Democrat)
- Martha Ann O’Neal (Democrat)
- C. Kerry Anderson (no party)
- Jimmy Lestage (Republican)
- No candidates have qualified as of yet
- Eva M. Stark (other)
- Jason T. Beebe (Republican)
- Julee Godeaux Lafleur (Republican)
- Danny Reeves (Republican)
- Mark Simon (Republican)
- Ruthie Huckaby (independent)
- Al Doyle (no party)
- Pard Stark (independent)
- David Clouse (Republican)
- Doug Every (Republican)
- Louis Wade Morvant (Republican)
