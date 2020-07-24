Sheriff’s Office investigating Lake Charles homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a late-night homicide in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says they received a call about a man in the roadway near the intersection of Opelousas St. and Ange St. around 11:00 p.m. last night, July 23, 2020.
When deputies arrived on scene they found c, 53, of Lake Charles, lying in the middle of the roadway. Deputies provided first aid before Bennett was transported to a local hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.
While the investigation is currently in its preliminary stages, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this case to please call them at 491-3605.
