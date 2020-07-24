Allen Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 election

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Allen Parish ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

U. S. Senator

  • Beryl Billiot (no party)
  • John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
  • Bill Cassidy (Republican)
  • Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
  • Champ Edwards (Democrat)
  • Xan John (other)
  • David Drew Knight (Democrat)
  • Dustin Murphy (Republican)
  • Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
  • Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
  • Melinda Mary Price (other)
  • Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
  • Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

  • Ben Gibson (Republican)
  • Kenny Houston (Democrat)
  • Mike Johnson (Republican)
  • Ryan Trundle (Democrat)

District Judge 33rd Judicial District Court, Division A

  • Judi Abrusley (Republican)
  • Chad Guidry (Republican)
  • Steven Sumbler (independent)

District Judge 33rd Judicial District Court, Division B

  • E. David Deshotels (independent)

District Attorney 33rd Judicial District Court

  • Joe Green Jr. (independent)

City Judge City Court, City of Oakdale

  • Luke Abrusley (independent)

City Marshal City Court, City of Oakdale

  • Freck Slaney.

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Stephen B. Manuel (independent)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • Joanna Sneve (independent).

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • Dawn Perkins (no party)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Chad Reeves (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

  • Mark Bailey (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

  • No candidates have qualified at this time.

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

  • Ryland Dunnehoo (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

  • Don Dowies (Republican)

Mayor City of Oakdale

  • Gene Paul (Republican)
  • James Vidrine (Republican)

Chief of Police City of Oakdale

  • Chad Doyle (Republican)
  • Bryan Hargrove (Republican)

Chief of Police Village of Elizabeth

  • Scotty Laborde (no party)

Council Member at Large City of Oakdale

  • George A. Ashy II (Democrat)

Council Member District 1, City of Oakdale

  • Shon Allison (Democrat)
  • Gwendolyn Alsburry (Democrat)

Council Member District 2, City of Oakdale

  • Pos Douglas (Republican)

Council Member District 3, City of Oakdale

  • Ervin Willis (Republican)

Council Member District 4, City of Oakdale

  • Jeremy Smith (Republican)
  • Ralph Stapleton (Democrat)

