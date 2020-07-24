Allen Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 election

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Allen Parish ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.

For more information on the Nov. 3 election, including where to vote, visit geauxvote.com.

U. S. Senator

Beryl Billiot (no party)

John Paul Bourgeois (no party)

Bill Cassidy (Republican)

Reno Jean Daret III (no party)

Champ Edwards (Democrat)

Xan John (other)

David Drew Knight (Democrat)

Dustin Murphy (Republican)

Adrian Perkins (Democrat)

Antoine Pierce (Democrat)

Melinda Mary Price (other)

Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)

Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Ben Gibson (Republican)

Kenny Houston (Democrat)

Mike Johnson (Republican)

Ryan Trundle (Democrat)

District Judge 33rd Judicial District Court, Division A

Judi Abrusley (Republican)

Chad Guidry (Republican)

Steven Sumbler (independent)

District Judge 33rd Judicial District Court, Division B

E. David Deshotels (independent)

District Attorney 33rd Judicial District Court

Joe Green Jr. (independent)

City Judge City Court, City of Oakdale

Luke Abrusley (independent)

City Marshal City Court, City of Oakdale

Freck Slaney.

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Stephen B. Manuel (independent)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Joanna Sneve (independent).

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Dawn Perkins (no party)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Chad Reeves (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Mark Bailey (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

No candidates have qualified at this time.

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Ryland Dunnehoo (Republican)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Don Dowies (Republican)

Mayor City of Oakdale

Gene Paul (Republican)

James Vidrine (Republican)

Chief of Police City of Oakdale

Chad Doyle (Republican)

Bryan Hargrove (Republican)

Chief of Police Village of Elizabeth

Scotty Laborde (no party)

Council Member at Large City of Oakdale

George A. Ashy II (Democrat)

Council Member District 1, City of Oakdale

Shon Allison (Democrat)

Gwendolyn Alsburry (Democrat)

Council Member District 2, City of Oakdale

Pos Douglas (Republican)

Council Member District 3, City of Oakdale

Ervin Willis (Republican)

Council Member District 4, City of Oakdale

Jeremy Smith (Republican)

Ralph Stapleton (Democrat)