Allen Parish qualifying candidates for Nov. 3 election

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Allen Parish ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.
- Beryl Billiot (no party)
- John Paul Bourgeois (no party)
- Bill Cassidy (Republican)
- Reno Jean Daret III (no party)
- Champ Edwards (Democrat)
- Xan John (other)
- David Drew Knight (Democrat)
- Dustin Murphy (Republican)
- Adrian Perkins (Democrat)
- Antoine Pierce (Democrat)
- Melinda Mary Price (other)
- Aaron C. Sigler (Libertarian)
- Peter Wenstrup (Democrat)
- Ben Gibson (Republican)
- Kenny Houston (Democrat)
- Mike Johnson (Republican)
- Ryan Trundle (Democrat)
- Judi Abrusley (Republican)
- Chad Guidry (Republican)
- Steven Sumbler (independent)
- E. David Deshotels (independent)
- Joe Green Jr. (independent)
- Luke Abrusley (independent)
- Freck Slaney.
- Stephen B. Manuel (independent)
- Joanna Sneve (independent).
- Dawn Perkins (no party)
- Chad Reeves (Republican)
- Mark Bailey (Republican)
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
- Ryland Dunnehoo (Republican)
- Don Dowies (Republican)
- Gene Paul (Republican)
- James Vidrine (Republican)
- Chad Doyle (Republican)
- Bryan Hargrove (Republican)
- Scotty Laborde (no party)
- George A. Ashy II (Democrat)
- Shon Allison (Democrat)
- Gwendolyn Alsburry (Democrat)
- Pos Douglas (Republican)
- Ervin Willis (Republican)
- Jeremy Smith (Republican)
- Ralph Stapleton (Democrat)
